Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's Halloween weekend; here is how the weather is looking

Forecast October 28th, 2022
Posted at 5:06 PM, Oct 28, 2022
BILLINGS — Another great fall day on Friday, besides some gusty winds across the area. Those winds will calm down a bit but remain with us heading into the weekend. A cold front will push through Friday night shifting the winds and blowing from the north/ northwest.

Overall, the weekend is shaping up to be pretty mild with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, staying steady through Halloween.

Before cooler air and chances of precipitation are shaping up to move in Wednesday and Thursday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Decreasing clouds with a low near 35°F

Tomorrow... Generally sunny with a high near 60°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 34°F

