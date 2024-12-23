Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...not

BILLINGS — While there are several opportunities for showers this week, the above average temperatures will likely keep them as rain for the lower elevations. That means the odds of a White Christmas are pretty low for most places.

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the week, with readings mainly in the 30s and 40s. The cooler readings will be into the eastern Plains, while areas of southern Montana and northern Wyoming could hit the low fifties on several occasions.

Windy conditions will continue at times down the east mountain slopes west of Billings. Gusts around the Livingston / Nye / Harlowton areas Could Top 40 to 50 mph off and on throughout the week.

Overall travel conditions look good leading up to Christmas, but a few more showers are possible by late in the week. And while there's no major systems in the short term, there may be a shift in the weather towards the start of 2025. More details on that as they become clearer.