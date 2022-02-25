Q2 Billings Area Weather: It's a warm up but at a snail's pace

BILLINGS — High winds return to the foothills west of Billings this weekend. Breezy winds of 25 to 35 mph throughout Friday bring about blowing snow concerns form the light, powdery snow already on the ground.

By Saturday afternoon, blowing snow eases as most of the regional temperatures will rise into the 30s. A crust will fom over the snow once it reaches above freezing.

On Sunday, 60-65 mph wind gusts are expected for the Livingston area and Beartooth foothills. Harlowton, Big Timber, and the surrounding areas will see gusts to about 55 mph.

High temperatures edge up to mainly 20s Friday, 30s over the weekend, and 40s Monday through Wednesday. Lows move from single digits above/below zero early Friday to the 20s and low 30s by midweek. It stays dry until a chance of scattered showers develops Wednesday and Thursday.