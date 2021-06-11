Q2 Billings Area Weather: It will get really hot next week

BILLINGS — After a cooler breezy Friday, temperatures will continually warm through early next week.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s lower 50s with Saturday surging well into the 80s with plenty of sunshine. Dry conditions will prevail through most of next week.

Afternoon high temperatures will run about 20 to 30° above normal from Sunday through Wednesday with a good chance of breaking some daily record highs.

Highs looked to be the hottest on Tuesday when readings in the triple digits are possible. Temperatures could reach as high as 105. The all time highest recorded temperature in Billings is 108°(July 2002).

By the end next week, temperatures trend back to the 80s in the afternoons. But this is still above the mid June average of the mid-70s.

Fire weather conditions are expected to be elevated with a hot and dry conditions. Caution should be used to stay healthy in the heat.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Mostly clear with a low near 52.

Saturday… Mostly sunny with a high near 88.

Sunday and Monday… Sunny and hot with a high in the low 90s Sunday and could reach 100+ on Monday.