Q2 Billings Area Weather: It will be hot

BILLINGS — Our last gasp at a few showers and thunderstorms is winding down Sunday evening before we concentrate on heat.

A weak disturbance Sunday evening is producing mainly wind, but also a few showers and thunderstorms especially south and east of Billings. A decent amount of mid-level moisture could result in pockets of heavier rain.

Winds gusting up to 40 mph will subside Sunday evening then remain light on Monday. Monday will start with a few scattered clouds and end with mostly sunshine.

As the high-pressure area that is bringing all-time record heat to the Pacific Northwest slowly nudges eastward, temperatures progressively heat up during the week for Montana and Wyoming. Expect relatively cool overnights with exceptionally hot afternoons.

Billings forecast:

Sunday night… Isolated evening storms create breezy periods. Then partly cloudy with a low near 60.

Monday… Sunny and about 86 for a high.

Tuesday and Wednesday… Sunny and hot with high in the lower to mid 90s.

