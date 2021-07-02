Q2 Billings Area Weather: It stays hot

BILLINGS — After some record hot readings Thursday, more are possible Friday and Saturday. At the same time, isolated thunderstorm activity will increase.

Highs in the 90s to 100s are expected through Saturday, and then settle into the 90s for most of next week. Warm overnight lows only drop to the 60s to even 70 degrees.

Isolated storms could have pockets of heavy rain, but also carry frequent lightning and gusty winds that could aggravate wildfire starts.

Billings Forecast:

Wednesday night... Mostly clear with a low near 67.

Thursday... Close to another record high with sunshine and a high of about 100.

Friday and Saturday... Near 100 both days and mostly sunny.