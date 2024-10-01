Q2 Billings Area Weather: Is it ever going to rain? No time soon

Temperatures are up and down, and winds will come go. But the dry conditions remain a constant for at least of the next week.

Fire weather remains the main concern. Red Flag Warnings will continue in southeast Montana and eastern Wyoming Wednesday. Expect periods of wind near the mountain west of Billings to spread into the eastern plains during the day.

Wednesday morning temperatures will be warmer than the chilly readings on Tuesday. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s with highs mainly mid-60s to mid-70s.

A quick moving cold front will cool us to the 60s all around the area Thursday. That is more typical for early October. But highs from Friday through at least the middle of next week will be in the upper 60s to low 80s. Billings will be on the warm end of the scale.

The one constant seems to be the dry weather. There may be a few sprinkles over the next week, but the overall outlook is dry. Fuels are ready to burn, so continue to use care to avoid fire starts.