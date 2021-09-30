Q2 Billings Area Weather in a word: Consistent

BILLINGS — High temperatures mainly in the 70s for Friday and Saturday. Sunny Friday, but a weak disturbance creates a few clouds Saturday.

Even warmer readings early next week combined with low humidity and breezy periods once again raises our fire risk Sunday through Wednesday. Highs in the mid-to-lower 80s come close to a few record afternoon highs.

The dry air cools quickly after dark, so lows stay primarily in the 40s to low 50s through the middle of next week.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southerly breeze.

Friday... Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday... Partly to mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light breeze.

