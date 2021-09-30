Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather in a word: Consistent

No big changes in temperatures and still dry
items.[0].videoTitle
FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING SEP 30, 2021
Posted at 5:15 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 19:34:43-04

BILLINGS — High temperatures mainly in the 70s for Friday and Saturday. Sunny Friday, but a weak disturbance creates a few clouds Saturday.

Even warmer readings early next week combined with low humidity and breezy periods once again raises our fire risk Sunday through Wednesday. Highs in the mid-to-lower 80s come close to a few record afternoon highs.

The dry air cools quickly after dark, so lows stay primarily in the 40s to low 50s through the middle of next week.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southerly breeze.

Friday... Sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday... Partly to mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Light breeze.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader