Q2 Billings Area Weather: If we have to work, it might as well rain; here are your chances

BILLINGS — Another hot day with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Some shower and thunderstorm activity mainly staying west of Billings today. This precipitation will move east and fizzle out during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with temperatures in the 80s, low to mid 90s. More chances of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Chances for more precipitation will increase heading through the week with slightly cooler temperatures. Make sure to have a way to receive any weather alerts.

Stay weather ready!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy skies early. Low near 65°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°F

Tomorrow night... Clouds early with a low near 64°F