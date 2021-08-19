Q2 Billings Area Weather: 'I wish it would rain down on me' - Phil Collins

Watch
FORECAST THURSDAY EVENING AUG 19, 2021
Posted at 5:35 PM, Aug 19, 2021
BILLINGS — More showers will push across southern Montana and northern Wyoming Thursday evening through Friday morning. Moderate to heavy rain is possible in some areas overnight with snow possible above ten-thousand feet.

Friday morning temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. As showers wind down through the morning and early afternoon, high temperatures will recover to mainly the 60s. Expect a breezy afternoon with some clearing through Friday evening.

By Saturday, expect a chilly morning with lows in the 40s to mid-50s and afternoon temperatures up to the 70s. A quicker disturbance bring a chance of brief showers or isolated storms by Saturday afternoon through early Sunday.

