Q2 Billings Area Weather: How much rain did we get and will we get?

BILLINGS — Unsettled weather continues through the week, but with a general warm-up.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday evening will favor areas West and South of Billings. Drier air moves in overnight, with areas of patchy fog.

With lows ranging from the upper 20s to 30s early Tuesday, covering flower and vegetable gardens planted early might be a good idea.

High temperatures Tuesday will climb to the mid-50s to lower 60s, which is a little cool for this time of the year. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening mainly from Billings to the West.

For Wednesday, temperatures will warm mainly to the 60s. With some atmospheric instability and a disturbance rippling through, expect isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms over the higher terrain and across Eastern Montana toward the Dakotas.

The warmest temperatures will come toward the end of the work week with highs hitting the 60s to 70s Thursday and Friday. There are some hints we could see more moisture by the weekend producing more showers and thunderstorms and holding high temperatures to the 60s to low 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Mostly clear with a low near 36. Some patchy fog is possible.

Tuesday… Increasing clouds by the afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the early evening. Winds will be light. A high temperature close to 60.

Tuesday night and Wednesday… Mostly cloudy Tuesday night with a low near 40. Mostly sunny by Wednesday afternoon with a high around 67. A 20% chance of a shower through the period.

