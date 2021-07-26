Q2 Billings Area Weather: How Long is This Heat Sticking Around?

BILLINGS — Heat and smoke still an issue as more smoke will be moving into the area this afternoon and the next couple of days.

Temperatures today will be in the upper 90s potential triple digits. We could see some high temperatures be held down a bit today due to that smoke moving in. Stay up to date with air quality reports as they could change fairly quickly.

Overnight temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s for most areas.

We don't get a break as tomorrow is another potential record breaking day. We will see temperatures in the upper 90s exceeding triple digits in some areas.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot with temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits.

Tonight... Warm overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow... Hot with temperatures in the upper 90s exceeding triple digits. Another potential record breaking day!