Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot, Windy, and Dry. Try Not To Create Sparks!

BILLINGS — Another Warm Day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, potentially in the 90s. We are going to be dry the next few days and there will be some gusty winds so be careful not to create any sparks.

Overnight temperatures will mainly be in the low to mid 50s. Some areas could dip down into the 40s.

Tomorrow will be similar with the dry and warm conditions. Some gusty winds towards the western foothills so still be careful when it comes to fires.

By the middle of the week we will see cooler temperatures and even a small chance of some rain.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot and sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, potentially low 90s for some areas.

Tonight... Clear with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow... Similar day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

