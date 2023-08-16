Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot through Friday, then seasonal temperatures return for weekend

BILLINGS — The upper ridge of high pressure will rebuild over the state on Thursday, allowing daytime high temperatures to return to the triple digits in many locations. The hot temperatures will continue into Friday before a push of cooler air from Canada slips south across the state on Saturday. High temperatures Saturday through early next week will be near seasonal averages in the mid to upper 80s.

Smoke will continue to be noticeable across the state through midday Friday before southwest winds push the smoke into the Dakotas. Upper-level winds will continue from the southwest Friday afternoon through the weekend, which will aid in keeping the smoke out of most of the area.

By late in the weekend, moisture from Tropical Storm Hillary will start to stream northward across the Western United States and potentially lead to an increase in moisture across the Northern Rockies by early next week. Stay tuned to future forecasts for how that evolves in the coming days.