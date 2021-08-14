Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot then cooler, the weather is a roller coaster

BILLINGS — It's hot and dry Saturday with temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees. More smoke will move into the area later Saturday and especially Sunday.

Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday we will see another hot day with temperatures in the upper 90s to near triple digits. With more smoke moving into the area, the high temperatures could be held down just a bit. By Sunday afternoon, the winds will pick up a little and we will be in a fire watch Sunday afternoon with the heat, dry conditions, and wind all being a factor.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot and dry with temperatures in the 90s near triple digits.

Tonight... Temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Tomorrow... Hot, dry, with some wind. Highs in the upper 90s pushing triple digits.