BILLINGS — Another hot day Thursday with temperatures consistently in the 90s, and these hot temperatures will continue into Friday. Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids and staying cool.

A cold front will push through at some point Friday night and into Saturday. Cooling us down a bit and there is a possibility to see some chances of precipitation by Friday afternoon and evening.

Looking ahead, more chances of precipitation through the weekend and into early next week with temperatures more around average for this time of year.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 61°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny and hot. High near 96°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 62°F