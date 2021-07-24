Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot seems to be the new normal

BILLINGS — Another hot day today with temperatures in the 90s. We could see more smoke move into the area Saturday afternoon and throughout the weekend.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s or low 60s for most areas.

Temperatures Sunday will bounce right back up to the upper 90s, potentially hitting triple digits. The Billings area has a chance to break the previous record of 98 Sunday as well.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot with temperatures in the 90s.

Tonight... Temperatures drop into the upper 50s low 60s.

Tomorrow... Clear skies with temperatures in the upper 90s reaching triple digits.