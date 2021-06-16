Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry with one chance at rain

BILLINGS — Dry and warm conditions continue through the first half the weekend.

High temperatures will stay in the 80s for most of the area on Thursday and Friday. By Saturday the low 90s will become a little more common.

With low humidity and occasional breezy periods fire weather conditions will continue to be elevated at times. Use care anywhere a fire could start or spread.

A cold front briefly warms temperatures Saturday with a good chance of the least some showers in the area Saturday night through Sunday. If the current analysis holds, some places could get a quarter inch to half inch of much-needed rainfall.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Mostly clear with a low near 56.

Thursday and Friday… Sunny both days with highs in the upper 80s. Lows stay in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday… Increasing afternoon clouds Saturday with a high close to 91. A is a chance of showers and thunderstorms by Saturday evening continuing through Sunday. Low 70s for a high Sunday afternoon.