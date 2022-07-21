BILLINGS — Another hot day today with temperatures mainly in the 90s. Thursday and Friday will be similar days so make sure to drink plenty of water and use fans and AC when possible.

Heading into the weekend, a cold front will push through dropping temperatures a bit and bringing a slight chance of some unsettled weather.

Temperatures will hover in the 80s to low 90s through the weekend and the first half of next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 61°F

Tomorrow... Sunny with a high near 95°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 61°F