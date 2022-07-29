Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry is the story for this weekend

BILLINGS — Another hot day Friday with temperatures mainly in the 90s. Some thunderstorms are trying to develop west of Billings. The major threat with these storms will be some gusty winds. Storms will taper off through the evening and overnight hours.

The main story moving through the weekend and into early next week is the heat. Temperatures will be in the 90s flirting with triple digits for Saturday and Sunday. Monday is shaping up to be the hottest day with temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits.

Stay weather ready and cool over the next few days.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65°F

Tomorrow... Sunny and hot with a high near 98°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 65°F