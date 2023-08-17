Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot and dry again Friday before cold front cools high temperatures for Saturday

BILLINGS — One more hot and dry day Friday before a cold front moves across the state Saturday morning, bringing much cooler weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Monsoonal moisture will move north from the Great Basin providing the potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms, particularly over the mountains Saturday through Monday. Any storms that form will be capable of brief heavy rain due to the moisture being associated with the monsoonal flow.

Those with weekend recreational plans in the mountains should prepare accordingly.

Temperatures early next week will return to at or above seasonal averages as the upper-level ridge of high pressure attempts to rebuild across the region.