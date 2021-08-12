Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hot again, but wait, is that cool weather ahead?

BILLINGS — Some rain around the Richard Spring fire and other blazes in eastern Montana was very welcome early Thursday. But little more help is expected for firefighters until early next week.

Dry and warming conditions build in Friday with the real heat peaking over the weekend. Highs in the 80s to low 90s are average for August. Highs in the 90s to low 100s are anticipated by Sunday.

A cooler pattern follows with showers and thunderstorms possible by the middle of next week. By Wednesday, highs are only in the 70s with showers and thunderstorms seem likely.

Billings forecast:

Thursday night... Mostly clear with a low near 56.

Friday... Mainly sunny with some haze. About 88 for the high with a light variable breeze.

