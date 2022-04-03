Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hold on to your hats; widespread strong winds expected Tuesday and Wednesday

BILLINGS — A nice mild day today so get outside and enjoy it because change is on the way. By tomorrow afternoon, winds will pick up across the viewing area. As of now, Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be the windiest days. Gusts up to 60 mph potentially even 70 mph or stronger for areas west of Billings. Along with windy conditions, another chance of some precipitation. Shaping up to move in Monday night into Tuesday. Rain mainly for those lower elevations with the potential of a rain/snow mix.

Blowing snow could be an issue for Tuesday's commute as it could reduce some visibility at times.

Looking ahead, the latter part of the work week is shaping up to be warmer with temperatures back in the 60s potentially some 70s and drier conditions.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy to partly cloudy. Low near 35°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with gusty winds developing by the afternoon. High near 61°F

Tomorrow night... Windy with the chance of some precipitation. Low near 36°F