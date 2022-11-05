Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hold on to your hats; the wind is coming

BILLINGS — A fairly mild day today but starting tonight winds will pick up across the area. Gusts 55 to 65 mph are possible with the strongest gusts west of Billings into the western foothills.

Be cautious on I-90 near Livingston and secure loose objects. The winds will be sticking around through tomorrow with the strongest gusts shaping up to move in during the afternoon hours.

Some gusty conditions may linger around through Sunday before cooler air and more chances of precipitation move in next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy and windy. Low near 41°F

Tomorrow... Windy with the chance of some rain showers. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night... Decreasing winds and clouds with a low near 28°F