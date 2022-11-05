Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hold on to your hats; the wind is coming

Forecast November 4th, 2022
Posted at 6:11 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 20:11:17-04

BILLINGS — A fairly mild day today but starting tonight winds will pick up across the area. Gusts 55 to 65 mph are possible with the strongest gusts west of Billings into the western foothills.

Be cautious on I-90 near Livingston and secure loose objects. The winds will be sticking around through tomorrow with the strongest gusts shaping up to move in during the afternoon hours.

Some gusty conditions may linger around through Sunday before cooler air and more chances of precipitation move in next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Cloudy and windy. Low near 41°F

Tomorrow... Windy with the chance of some rain showers. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night... Decreasing winds and clouds with a low near 28°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App