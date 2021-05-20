Q2 Billings Area Weather: Highs range from 30s to 80s Thursday throughout Montana

BILLINGS — Some sharp contrasts in the weather across the area and changing conditions day by day through the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms will move off the mountains of northern Wyoming and south-central Montana Wednesday evening. A chance of showers or thunderstorms is best to the evening, and quieter overnight. Some stronger storms could develop from Sheridan, Wyoming to Forsyth, Miles City, then northward toward Fort Peck overnight through early Thursday.

Overnight temperatures in southern Montana and northern Wyoming will range from the low 40s to the low 50s.

Thursday’s high temperatures will range anywhere from the 40s in places like Harlowton and White Sulfur Springs Thursday afternoon to the 80s from Glendive, Miles City to Broadus.

Strong to severe storms are possible in Southeast Montana and Northeast Wyoming Thursday afternoon and evening. Areas of heavy rain could develop with thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail possible east along a line from Glasgow, Jordan, Forsyth and southward to Sheridan, Wyoming.

Friday is cool and showery with highs only in the 30s and 40s. Showers continue Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Sunday holds the best potential for rain for some stronger storms possible.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night… Evening showers and thunderstorms then scattered overnight showers. Mostly cloudy by morning with a low near 48.

Thursday… Mostly cloudy with a high close to 61. Mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms with winds increasing 15 to 25 mph.

Friday… Showers likely with clouds and a high around 46.