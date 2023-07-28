Q2 Billings Area Weather: High Temperatures Warm into the 90s Through Wednesday Before Cooling Late Next Week

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure will build into the region the next several days, allowing daytime high temperatures to warm into the low to mid 90s in many areas through Wednesday. Weak disturbances will move over over and through the ridge of high pressure bringing at least a chance of isolated thunderstorms across the region each day.

Otherwise mostly clear and sunny skies will prevail through at least Wednesday. A weak weather disturbance is expected to bring monsoonal moisture across the region by Thursday, cooling daytime high temperatures to the lower 80s and increasing the chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.