Q2 Billings Area Weather: High temperatures in the 80s through Thursday before heading toward triple digits

BILLINGS — Expect smoke to return to the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and linger through the end of the week. It remains to be seen how much impact this round of smoke will have on air quality. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny through the next seven days.

High temperatures will remain in the 80s through Thursday before a warming trend begins on Friday as temperatures climb into the 90s. By Saturday, high temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s over much of the area with some locations exceeding 100 degrees each day Saturday through Monday.

These very warm temperatures could extend into the middle or end of next week. Most of the area is expected to be dry through the next seven to ten days with only isolated thunderstorms possible over the mountains as monsoonal moisture lingers over the Great Basin.