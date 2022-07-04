BILLINGS — We will continue to see chances of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day tomorrow. If you have any festivities planned for the Fourth, make sure to move indoors if storms generate and approach your area.

Remember the 30/30 rule; if the time difference between lightning and thunder is 30 seconds or less, make sure to move indoors. This means the storm is close enough to be dangerous. Lastly, make sure to wait 30 minutes after you see the last lightning strike and hear the last rumble of thunder before returning outside.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Increasing clouds with a stray thunderstorm possible. Low near 59°F

Tomorrow... Chances of showers and stray thunderstorms. High near 80°F

Tomorrow night... Scattered thunderstorms during evening. Low near 61°

