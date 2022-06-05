Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is how the first full week of June is looking like

Forecast June 5th, 2022
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 16:22:12-04

BILLINGS — Another around average temperature day with more chances of showers and thunderstorms as we head into the afternoon and evening hours.

Those showers and thunderstorms will move east overnight and we will continue to see chances of precipitation tomorrow. Temperatures a bit cooler in the low to mid 60s.

Looking ahead, drier and warmer conditions heading through the week. Possibly more 80 degree days by Friday and Saturday.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 50°F

Tomorrow… Scattered thunderstorms with a high near 66°F

Tomorrow night… Stray shower or possible thunderstorm. Low near 49°F

