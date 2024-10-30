Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is a look at Halloween, and either side of it

BILLINGS — A few persistent mainly mountain snow showers will persist overnight. Rain showers in the lower elevations are quickly winding down. All this leads to a chilly morning.

Most of the precipitation decreases through tonight with the Bighorn Mountains expecting the greatest accumulations. Scattered rain and/or snow showers are possible at lower elevations with little to no snow accumulations expected.

Temperatures early Wednesday will be in the 20s with afternoon readings in the 40s to low 50s. Thursday is similar with a few showers near the mountains west of Billings. Otherwise, it is mainly dry with a few clouds around Wednesday through Sunday.

Trick-or-Treat Weather is fairly quiet. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to 40s depending on location, with a light wind and dry other than closer to the higher elevations.

Or next chance of rain and snow comes late in the weekend, and that doesn't look like much at this point.