Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes the extreme heat

BILLINGS — Heat remains the big story, but a few isolated thunderstorms sneak in the forecast as well.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the 50s to low 60s, with the afternoon highs 95 to about 105. A low-level jet is bringing a chance of the few isolated thunderstorms that could produce strong winds in Southeast Montana by the afternoon and evening.

Tuesday will be the hottest day overall, with highs in the mid 90s to many more readings in the triple digits. Gusty winds will develop the mountain foothills towards Billings as a cold front moves through.

Highs will drop to the 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with lows mainly in the 50s. A dry pattern will continue.

The next chance of even scattered showers appears to be around Sunday.

Billings forecast:

Sunday night… Mostly clear with a low near 61.

Monday… Sunny and very hot with a high near 101. Record high for June 14 is 98.

Tuesday… Sunny and extremely hot. Breezy at 15 to 25 mph with a high around 105. The record for June 15 is 98.