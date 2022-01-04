Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes more snow and really cold days

BILLINGS — An arctic airmass will drive bitter cold air in the are through Wednesday night. to dominate the midweek period. Periods of light snow will develop.

High winds at Livingston and other locations near the mountains west of Billings will persist until the overnight hours with gusts to near 60 mph.

The front should move through the area early Tuesday creating light snow during the morning commute. Temperatures will drop steadily with readings in the single digits above / below zero by the afternoon.

Tuesday night will be cold and Wednesday will stay mainly in the single digits below zero for high temperatures. Expect wind chills of -10 to -20 during the day with light snow possible.

Wednesday night will be the coldest with lows reading -15 to -30 degrees with additional wind chills. Snow accumulations will be around an inch on Tuesday and maybe a half inch Wednesday before a steadier snow starts late

Wednesday night.