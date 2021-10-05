Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here comes fall weather. And it's headed this way.

BILLINGS — After After some record-setting afternoon temperatures in Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming on Tuesday, clouds increase signaling a change ahead. Highs will be mainly in the 70s closer to the mountains west of Billings on Wednesday, near 80 close to Billings, and as warm as upper 80s to low 90s to the east.

But Thursday, cooler air and rain showers overtake the area with highs mainly in the 60s through Sunday. The best chance of rain showers and mountain snow is Thursday evening through Saturday morning as the system moves west to east.

Sunday looks a bit warmer and drier for a nice fall day. Another round of cold air by the middle of next week could push highs down to the 40s with lows in the 20 to mid-30s. That's cold enough for some snow or rain/snow mix.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night... Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Southerly wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Wednesday:...Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Westerly wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday... A 30 percent chance of afternoon showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Northerly wind around 10 mph.