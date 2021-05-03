Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here are the days with the best odds of rain

BILLINGS — A chance of precipitation develops almost every day this week. Just with varying odds and in different forms depending on which day.

A few showers favor the higher elevations on Monday evening. By Tuesday, showers and isolated thunderstorms develop in the afternoon with highs in the 60s.

A few stray showers possible Wednesday afternoon with upper 50s to upper 60s for highs.

Thursday will be the warmest as highs move up in the 70s.

By later Friday afternoon, much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming sees the best chance of showers and thunderstorms. This keeps the cooler and wetter weather around through the weekend.

Billings forecast:

Monday night… Partly cloudy with a low near 40.

Tuesday… Increasing clouds with a high near 61. A chance of afternoon and early evening showers and spring thunderstorms.

Tuesday night and Wednesday… Showers and thunderstorms decrease during the evening with a low close to 41. Partly cloudy with isolated showers Wednesday reaching a high of about 62.

