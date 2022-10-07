Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Heading into a slight warm up period; changes will come next week

Forecast October 7th, 2022
Posted at 4:02 AM, Oct 07, 2022
BILLINGS — Today is shaping up to be a slightly warmer day with temperatures in the upper 50s east of Billings, low to mid 60s from Billings and west.

A high pressure ridge is moving back into the region bringing warmer temperatures, dry conditions, and mainly sunny skies through Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week, temperatures will get back to around average for this time of year. Some moisture is shaping up to move in Tuesday.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Decreasing clouds with a high around 61°F

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 41°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high near 70°F

