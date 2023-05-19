Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hazy sunshine through Monday with highs in the 80s; chance of moisture by midweek

BILLINGS — Hazy sunshine will continue across the region through Monday with high temperatures in the 80s across the area. Some locations across the eastern plains could push 90 degrees Sunday and Monday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the mountains Saturday and Sunday afternoon. A few of these may drift off the higher terrain but will remain isolated and not severe.

A weak weather disturbance will move across southern Canada late Monday, bringing an increased chance of scattered thunderstorms across the region Monday night. Skies look to clear across the region on Tuesday before another weak disturbance approaches the region on Wednesday.

There is some uncertainty with the exact track of this midweek weather disturbance. If it tracks along through southern Canada, it will open the door for increased moisture leading to a few more clouds, slightly cooler temperatures into the 70s and scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through the end of next week. If it tracks farther south and west, as some models suggest, it would lead to drier and warmer conditions for mid to late week. Any thunderstorms next week do not look to be severe at this time.