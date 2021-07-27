Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Has the Heat Peaked?

Forecast July 27th, 2021
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 15:57:11-04

BILLINGS — Today is the hottest day in this stretch with temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits for most areas.

More smoke will move into the area this afternoon and evening. The air quality reports have worsened and are now in the unhealthy category. This could change with more smoke moving in as well.

Temperatures tomorrow won't be as hot as today with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. We could get some relief by the end of the week with the chance of some precipitation in the forecast.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 90s to triple digits.

Tonight... Temperatures fairly warm in the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow... Not as hot with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s.

