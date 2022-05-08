Q2 Billings Area Weather: Happy Mother's Day; more chances of precipitation carrying into Monday

BILLINGS — More chances of precipitation today and carrying in to the start of your work week. Rain for those lower elevations. Could see up to a half inch in the majority of areas when it comes to rainfall.

Snow will be sticking to those higher elevations in the mountains. A couple of inches are possible for grassy areas but expect mainly slushy and wet roadways. So, just be cautious for your Monday morning commute. The bulk of the snow will be mainly above 6,000 feet with anywhere from 6 to 12 inches possible.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Wednesday will be drier before more spring like weather will move in by the end of the week. Still a few days away, so make sure to stay up to date with your weather forecast.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Cloudy with showers mainly after midnight. Low near 37°F

Tomorrow… Windy with some lingering showers. High near 54°F

Tomorrow night… Few clouds with drier conditions. Low near 34°F