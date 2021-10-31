Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Happy Halloween! Who Is Going Trick-Or Treating?

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast October 31st, 2021<br/>
Forecast October 31st, 2021
Posted at 2:49 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 16:49:19-04

BILLINGS — Another cool day today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight will be a bit chillier with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s. If you are going trick-or-treating, you may want to layer up just a bit.

Tomorrow will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. By the middle of the week, warmer conditions with temperatures back into the 50s for the most part.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly Sunny and chilly. High near 39°F

Tonight... Clear and cool. Low near 20°F

Tomorrow... Sunny and chilly. High near 40°F

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader