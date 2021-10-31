Q2 Billings Area Weather: Happy Halloween! Who Is Going Trick-Or Treating?

BILLINGS — Another cool day today with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Tonight will be a bit chillier with temperatures dipping into the teens and 20s. If you are going trick-or-treating, you may want to layer up just a bit.

Tomorrow will be another cool day with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. By the middle of the week, warmer conditions with temperatures back into the 50s for the most part.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Partly Sunny and chilly. High near 39°F

Tonight... Clear and cool. Low near 20°F

Tomorrow... Sunny and chilly. High near 40°F