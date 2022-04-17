Q2 Billings Area Weather: Happy Easter: lets hop right into your week

BILLINGS — Another cool day today with temperatures mainly sticking in the 30s and 40s with breezy conditions across the viewing area. We will see winds calm down tonight and through part of the day tomorrow. But by tomorrow afternoon and evening, those winds will kick back up again and will continue through Tuesday. Along with some windy conditions, we will see another chance at some precipitation on Tuesday.

Looking ahead, the better chance for some more precipitation is shaping up to be the end of the work week. We will keep an eye as we get closer. Happy Easter everyone!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight… Partly cloudy with a low near 22°F

Tomorrow… Mostly cloudy with drier conditions. High near 49°F

Tomorrow night… Mostly cloudy with windy conditions. Low near 28°F