Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hang Onto Your Hats; Tomorrow Is Looking To Be Very Windy!

BILLINGS — Today is shaping up to be a cooler day today with temperatures in the 50s. Billings area did some some precipitation through the overnight hours.

Those showers have moved east and will move out by this evening.

Temperatures tonight will be mainly in the 40s.

Tomorrow is looking to be a very windy day with gusts up to 60 mph in the Billings area. West of Billings and down into northern Wyoming could see gusts a bit stronger so please be careful.

Might want to break out those windbreakers and tie up anything loose in the yard.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cooler. High near 54°F

Tonight... Clear and breezy. Low near 37°F

Tomorrow... Windy. High near 56°F