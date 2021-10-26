Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Hang Onto Your Hats; Tomorrow Is Looking To Be Very Windy!

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
Forecast October 26th, 2021<br/>
Forecast October 26th, 2021
Posted at 2:57 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 17:02:26-04

BILLINGS — Today is shaping up to be a cooler day today with temperatures in the 50s. Billings area did some some precipitation through the overnight hours.

Those showers have moved east and will move out by this evening.

Temperatures tonight will be mainly in the 40s.

Tomorrow is looking to be a very windy day with gusts up to 60 mph in the Billings area. West of Billings and down into northern Wyoming could see gusts a bit stronger so please be careful.

Might want to break out those windbreakers and tie up anything loose in the yard.

Billings Forecast:

Today... Cooler. High near 54°F

Tonight... Clear and breezy. Low near 37°F

Tomorrow... Windy. High near 56°F

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader