Q2 Billings Area Weather: Halloween is shaping up to be boo-tiful; other than some winds

BILLINGS — Another typical fall day but winds will be the issue for the short term.

Starting tonight, winds will pick up with the strongest winds west of Billings into the western foothills. Livingston and Nye may see gusts anywhere from 50 to 60 mph and even a bit stronger at times.

These periods of gusty winds will stick around through Tuesday morning. High profile vehicles should use caution and make sure to secure loose objects.

We are keeping an eye on Wednesday and Thursday. Cooler air and moisture will move into the area. Precipitation will fall in the form of rain, a rain/snow mix, and even snow in some areas. The greater accumulations will stick to the higher elevations in the mountains. Stay tuned to the weather forecasts as we get closer.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy skies with a low near 39°F

Tomorrow... Partly cloudy with a high near 64°F

Tomorrow night... Clouds increase with a low near 44°F