Q2 Billings Area Weather: Gusty winds, high river levels; next, the heat

BILLINGS — A warm day Wednesday with temperatures mainly in the 70s with windy conditions across the viewing area. Gusts up to 60 mph or even a bit stronger are possible. Expect winds to slowly calm down through Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellowstone River levels are still high so please be careful if you are around any river banks or streams.

Latest run shows the water levels drop below flood stage by sometime Thursday afternoon. But still be cautious if you are going to be out and about. Turn around, don't drown.

Looking ahead, warmer and drier conditions as we head into the weekend with temperatures in the 90s. Potentially flirting with some triple digits.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with occasional gusts over 40 mph. Low near 48°F

Tomorrow... Sunny skies with winds 10 to 20 mph. High near 83°F

Tomorrow night... Clear skies with a low near 54°F