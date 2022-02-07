Q2 Billings Area Weather: Great weather pattern; minus the wind!

BILLINGS — Another mild and breezy day. Temperatures mainly in the 50s with some areas reaching the low 60s. Winds will pick up a bit this afternoon keeping those overnight temperatures a bit warmer. Humidity is in the teens and 20s and along with the windy and mild conditions, fire danger is a little elevated. Make sure to secure trailer chains and avoid creating any sparks.

Overnight temperatures will be ranging in the 30s.

Tomorrow shaping up to be another mild and breezy day but a bit cooler with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

Overall, temperatures trending above average for this time of year!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly clear skies with windy conditions. Low near 34°F

Tomorrow... Increasing clouds throughout day with gusty winds. High near 52°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly cloudy. Low near 34°F