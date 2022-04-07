Q2 Billings Area Weather: Great day tomorrow; can't say the same for the weekend

BILLINGS — A fairly nice day Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Some breezy conditions lingering around through Friday, which will be the warmest day this week with temperatures in the 60s, low to mid 70s in some areas. So, make sure to get outside and enjoy that spring weather because the weekend through next week will be cooler and wetter.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be a rain to rain/snow mix.

There is still some uncertainty with the next system for the beginning of next week. Stay tuned to your forecasts as we get closer.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies low near 31°F

Tomorrow... Mostly sunny high near 72°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with a low near 41°F

