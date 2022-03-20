Q2 Billings Area Weather: Great day to sit inside and watch some march madness

BILLINGS — A wet and soggy start to spring. Much of the viewing area got some precipitation. Rain to rain/ snow mix for those lower elevations. Snow sticking mainly west of Billings and to those higher elevations in the mountains.

If you are going to be out and about this evening, take caution as roads may be a bit slick in areas.

Overnight temperatures will be a mixture of some teens and 20s. Some areas in the low 30s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to still be a cooler day with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s. Looking ahead, a pattern of more mild and drier conditions. With temperatures in the low 60s by the middle of the week. Another chance at some precipitation by the latter part of the work week!

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Mostly clear after midnight. Low near 30°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high around 49°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 33°F

