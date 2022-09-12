Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Great day for Sunday football; back to work tomorrow

Posted at 8:32 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 22:32:25-04

BILLINGS — A warmer day today with temperatures in the 80s.

Warm temperatures will be sticking around through tomorrow as a high pressure ridge is dominating the region; bringing dry, warm, and sunny conditions.

More smoke will move in tomorrow, so make sure to limit your time outdoors.

By the middle of the week, we will see cooler temperatures and more chances of precipitation in the form of showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 56°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high near 87°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 55°F

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App