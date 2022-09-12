Q2 Billings Area Weather: Great day for Sunday football; back to work tomorrow

BILLINGS — A warmer day today with temperatures in the 80s.

Warm temperatures will be sticking around through tomorrow as a high pressure ridge is dominating the region; bringing dry, warm, and sunny conditions.

More smoke will move in tomorrow, so make sure to limit your time outdoors.

By the middle of the week, we will see cooler temperatures and more chances of precipitation in the form of showers and possible afternoon thunderstorms.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Clear skies with a low near 56°F

Tomorrow... Mainly sunny with a high near 87°F

Tomorrow night... Partly cloudy with a low near 55°F