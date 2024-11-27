Q2 Billings Area Weather: Get ready for holiday travel

BILLINGS — Light snow and cold will highlight local travel for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Let's make sure you are ready for the trip.

Starting off into the teens and 20s, Wednesday afternoon will warm to the 20s and 30s. But the overall travel outlook is good with dry weather and a mix of clouds and sun.

Wednesday night through Friday, there's a chance of some snow showers in the area with light accumulations. A Canadian cold front will arrive, driving the temperatures downward to the 20s for the afternoon on Thanksgiving and 20s and 30s for Friday afternoon.

Areas of light snow will develop along that Canadian cold front, with additional waves of light snow possible Friday and a few stray snow showers on Saturday. Temperatures will remain slightly colder than average, reaching mainly the upper 20s to upper 30s for highs and overnight temperatures into the teens to low 20s.

Even though no severe travel conditions are expected, make sure that your vehicle is ready for the wintry weather. Make sure you grab that winter survival kit and check the basics like battery, antifreeze, fuel, windshield wipers, tire pressure, and make sure the cell phone has a good charger.

There are still some question marks about next week's weather. But the overall trend does seem to be a warm up starting Monday into Tuesday. By the end of next week, we could be reaching highs in the 40s to around 50 in some places.