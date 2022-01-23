Q2 Billings Area Weather: Get outside today; colder and snowy conditions to start your week!

BILLINGS — Another nice and mild day today with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Periods of windy conditions will be an issue throughout the day for most of the viewing area.

Temperatures tonight will be a mixture of some 20s and 30s.

Tonight into tomorrow a cold front will swing through bringing colder and snowy conditions for much of South Central Montana and North Central Wyoming. Expect higher accumulations to stick to the higher elevations in the mountains and west of Billings into the western foothills.

By the middle of the week, temperatures will recover back into the low to mid 40s with drier conditions.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Winds 15 to 25 mph. Low near 31°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with afternoon snow showers. High near 36°F

Tomorrow night... Cloudy with some lingering snow showers. Low near 23°F