Q2 Billings Area Weather: From warm and dry, to showers, to warm dry again

BILLINGS — Temperatures will steadily climb for the rest of the work week in the Billings area.

A narrow band of rain and snow that has been moving across eastern Montana into western North Dakota through the day will exit by Wednesday morning. A few areas of fog could develop from Miles City to Sheridan, Wyoming.

Dry and warm weather builds Wednesday through Friday. Breezy southwest winds will develop around Livingston/Nye on Thursday in an otherwise quiet weather pattern.

Temperatures will be in the 20s Wednesday morning and warm to the low 50s from Billings to the west, and 40s across the eastern plains. Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures continue to rise Thursday afternoon reaching the 50s to low 60s. Friday is the warmest day of the week with the highs mainly in the 60s. A low 70 is possible.

A cold front Friday through Saturday will bring clouds and showers. Expect areas of snow or a rain/snow mix Friday night with mainly rain showers by Saturday afternoon.

The chance of showers exits the area Sunday afternoon. Expect a return to warm and dry conditions again on Monday and Tuesday.

Billings forecast:

Tuesday night… Gradual clearing overnight with a low near 27.

Wednesday… Sunny and warming with a high near 54.

Thursday and Friday… Thursday starts off in the 20s but warms to the low 60s with sunshine. Friday will start off in the upper 30s and will likely reach 65 – 70 before clouds increase bringing a chance of evening showers.

